Galatasaray have confirmed they have officially started talks with former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Crystal Palace and though the Eagles have put a new deal offer in front of him, he is yet to sign it.

The winger has already held talks with Fenerbahce and Al Nassr, and has been expected to make a decision on his future soon – but now another club are in the mix.

Fenerbahce’s fierce rivals Galatasaray have issued a statement, confirming they have opened talks with Zaha.

Galatasaray said in a statement: “Official negotiations have started regarding the transfer of professional football player Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha to our club.”

The Istanbul giants will hope to be able to win the race for Zaha and convince him to put pen to paper.

Zaha has been taking his time over his next destination and Galatasaray’s entrance into the race is a further twist in the tail.

Crystal Palace had been hopeful that Zaha would sign a contract to remain at Selhurst Park.