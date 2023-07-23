Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney feels that in signing Liam Shaw on loan from Celtic, he has landed someone able to play in a variety of positions.

Shaw was surplus to requirements for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers this summer and has been shipped out to England’s League One to continue his development.

The 22-year-old joined the Bhoys in 2021 from Sheffield Wednesday, but has been sent out on loan stints.

Maloney is delighted that Shaw has joined Wigan and hopes that the midfielder is ready to battle away in League One.

He lauded the 22-year-old for his flexibility and physical presence and believes he will bring something unique to the Wigan team.

Maloney told Wigan’s official site: “I’m really happy that Liam has joined the Football Club. I have to thank Celtic who pushed hard with us to get this deal done quickly.

“Liam can play many different positions – as a defensive and attacking midfielder – and he started off at centre back at Sheffield Wednesday.

“He’s a really good player and now our squad is really starting to take shape.

“He’s a great character and brings a different profile physically so I’m glad Liam has joined us for the season, and I hope he’s ready to fight for our cause.”

Shaw spent last season on loan at another English League One side, Morecambe, where he featured in 35 games, predominantly in centre midfield.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to impress Celtic with his performances at DW Stadium next season and the Bhoys will be monitoring his progress throughout the course of next term.