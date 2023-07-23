Stuttgart have now agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for the signature of Leeds United target Alexander Nubel.

Nubel has been expected to move on from Bayern Munich this summer, with the Bavarians looking to sell him following a two-year loan stint at Monaco.

Leeds have shown interest in signing the goalkeeper, but he is keen to move to Stuttgart and they have now done a deal for him.

Stuttgart are signing Nubel on loan, according to Sky Deutschland, despite Bayern Munich having been looking to sell.

A loan fee of €1m is being paid by Stuttgart for the shot-stopper and the agreement will not have an option to buy included.

Nubel will now leave to link up with Stuttgart immediately and put the finishing touches to the switch.

Leeds remain in the market for an experienced goalkeeper and are also keen on Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow.

However, Bournemouth also want Darlow and are currently leading the race to snap him up from the Magpies.