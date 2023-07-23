Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is clear that he will still expect the Reds to be competing for the Premier League title in the new season even if they sell Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Liverpool are undergoing a significant squad overhaul, especially in midfield, ahead of domestic and European aspirations next season.

The Reds have signed two new midfielders in the shape of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from German outfit RB Leipzig.

Midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have already departed Jurgen Klopp’s side and Liverpool also look set to lose Henderson and Fabinho, both to Saudi Arabia.

Nicol however believes that Liverpool can still compete for the Premier League title next season even if the club captain and the Brazilian defensive midfielder leave Anfield.

He further added that unless the defence concede almost 50 goals like last season, Liverpool should be able to compete at the top of the Premier League.

When asked about expectations if Fabinho and Henderson go, Nicol said on ESPN FC: “Competing for the title.

“Absolutely. Simple. Straight forward.

“When you sign three quality players like that, then you add them to the forward line, and then you have to expect the defence is not going to let nearly 50 goals in again, then you should be competing”.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can go toe-to-toe with the top teams in the Premier League next season after significant changes in midfield.