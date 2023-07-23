Rangers defender Leon Balogun has praised manager Michael Beale for his exceptional ability to engage with his players, educating them about things that are beyond the realm of football.

Balogun previously played for Rangers in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons before he eventually departed to join the English club Queens Park Rangers in August 2022.

The Nigerian international made 16 appearances and scored one goal for Queens Park Rangers last season in the Championship.

However, after spending a year in England, Balogun has made his return to Ibrox this summer.

Now back at Rangers, Balogun showered manager Beale with words of praise, as he genuinely cherishes working under him and values the invaluable qualities he imparts to the team.

The 35-year-old defender acknowledged the English manager’s exceptional ability in engaging and communicating with his players while teaching them lessons that extend far beyond the boundaries of football.

“He was quite an important figure in this whole thing, I get along with him great and I really enjoy working under him”, Balogun told Rangers’ official website.

“We had a meeting this morning and he just gets you to think.

“He engages with the players, he educates them beyond football and that is something very special, especially nowadays where man management is more important than ever.

“You can never make everybody happy but you can try to make them feel respected and appreciated and he is really good at that.”

Balogun underwent two weeks of training with the Queens Park Rangers before joining Beale’s side for their pre-season campaign.

He will be looking to now impress Beale over the course of pre-season.