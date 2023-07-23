Former Newcastle United star Malcolm Macdonald believes that signing Tino Livramento from Southampton should not be a priority for the Magpies.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is strengthening his squad for next season and he is looking to add to the right-back position.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are closing in on an agreement to sign Southampton right-back Livramento in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Newcastle legend Macdonald feels that, while the 20-year-old is an exciting talent, spending a significant sum of money for him to be club captain Kieran Trippier’s understudy is not a wise decision.

The former top-flight star insists that the Magpies would be wiser signing another left-back, with another right-back not a priority.

Macdonald wrote in his column for Chronicle Live: “All the talk seems to be about Southampton’s Tino Livramento.

“He is a good young player, no doubt about that, but he is a right-back which is where Kieran Trippier captains the side.

“Of course Livramento would be one for the future but is paying a fair chunk of valuable money for Trippier’s understudy priority at this stage rather than, say, a left-back?

“Not for me it isn’t.

“If Newcastle could buy willy nilly – left-back, right-sided centre-half, another midfielder – then getting a quality young right-back as well would be terrific but if United went into the Champions League with Livramento rather than a new left-back would that be more than acceptable?”

Due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury last year, Livramento only featured in two Premier League games for the Saints.

It remains to be seen whether Howe wants the 20-year-old to fight Trippier for the right-back spot or simply be the understudy to the veteran.