Nottingham Forest remain keen on signing Konstantinos Mavropanos this summer, but the Greece international is unsure about returning to the Premier League.

Mavropanos is currently on the books at German club Stuttgart, who landed him on a permanent basis from Arsenal following a successful loan spell.

The 25-year-old has bolstered his reputation with his performances in the Bundesliga and Nottingham Forest are admirers.

Forest are keen to sign the centre-back, but he is unsure on returning to the Premier League, according to Greek daily Sportime.

Mavropanos had a spell to forget at Arsenal and is settled at Stuttgart.

Nottingham Forest also do not have any agreement in place with Stuttgart to sign the defender.

The City Ground outfit may be keen to first convince Mavropanos about a switch to the club before then seeking to close out a deal with Stuttgart.

Mavropanos made just a handful of appearances in the Premier League when on the books at Arsenal, who he joined in January 2018.