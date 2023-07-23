Andre Onana has admitted that it is a huge responsibility to be chosen to follow in the footsteps of goalkeeping greats such as Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar and David de Gea at Manchester United.

Onana has now become the new number 1 Old Trafford, with Manchester Untied signing him from Italian giants Inter.

The shot-stopper was handpicked by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and much is expected of him at the club.

The Cameroonian is feeling refreshed after a break and is looking forward to working under his former Ajax boss Ten Hag at Manchester United as he prepares for life at a new club.

He admitted that he would have to start from scratch and prove himself to a new set of fans at Old Trafford.

Onana told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I am very happy.

“I recharged at home, in Cameroon, and then I saw my team-mates in Appiano.

“Now I really want to start this new and exciting experience with a coach who is a master to me.

“I am going to a big league and a big club, which has a huge history like Inter’s.

“I will have to start from scratch and I will give everything every day to show the new fans who I am.”

De Gea left Manchester United this summer after spending 12 years at Old Trafford and Onana will inherit his number one jersey.

He conceded that it is a massive responsibility to follow in the footsteps of goalkeepers such as De Gea, Van der Sar and Schmeichel at Old Trafford.

“Yes, being chosen to continue this tradition makes me proud and responsible.

“I want to win trophies with my new team-mates.”