Aston Villa are prepared to negotiate on the fee and structure of a deal for Keinan Davis to leave the club this summer, according to The Athletic.

The striker is keen to move on from Villa Park as he seeks regular game time and is now into the last year of his Aston Villa deal.

He spent last term on loan at Watford and clocked regular game time in the Championship, which has further boosted his standing.

Premier League new boys Luton Town are amongst a host of clubs interested in signing the 25-year-old.

And Aston Villa, who are looking for between £4m and £7m for Davis, are prepared to negotiate on the fee and structure of a deal.

The Villa Park outfit are prepared to sit at the negotiating table with suitors and find a deal which would work for all parties.

Davis is currently in the UK and did not head with the Aston Villa squad for their pre-season trip to the United States.

He helped Nottingham Forest to win promotion to the Premier League in a loan spell in the 2021/22 campaign, grabbing five goals for the Tricky Trees.