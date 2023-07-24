Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson is closing in on a deal to sign for French club Nice, snubbing Strasbourg and Lille, it has been claimed in France.

The Frenchman travelled with the Aston Villa squad for their pre-season tour of the United States despite his future being under the scanner.

However, he was left out of the squad for Aston Villa’s 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly on Sunday evening.

Unai Emery later revealed that the Frenchman was kept out because he is close to sealing his exit from the club.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the midfielder is poised to complete a move to Nice in the coming hours after picking his destination.

He spent the latter half of last season on loan at Strasbourg and the French club were interested in signing him on a permanent deal.

Lille were also interested in getting their hands on Sanson this summer, but Nice are set to sign him from Aston Villa.

A deal is in place between the two clubs and it will see Sanson join Nice on a loan deal to run for the season, while the French side will have an option to buy included.

The exit could mark the start of Sanson’s permanent Villa Park departure.