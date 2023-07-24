Burnley and West Ham United have suffered a blow in their interest in Sheraldo Becker, with the Union Berlin attacker setting his heart on a move to Italy.

Becker was a key man for Union Berlin last season as they sprung a surprise and booked a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The 28-year-old scored eleven goals, providing seven assists for his team-mates, in 34 Bundesliga outings and in the process attracted eyeballs.

Burnley, West Ham and Fulham are all firm admirers, but despite this, according to German daily Bild, Becker’s camp have changed their transfer strategy.

The striker is now aiming for a move to Serie A.

Becker believes that he could have an opportunity to move to a club involved in the Champions League or at least the Europa League if he heads to Italy.

In the Premier League, only suitors West Ham could offer European football.

His camp also think that his pace and physical attributes would give him an edge in Serie A which would maybe not be the case in the Premier League.