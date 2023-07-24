Junior Tchamadeu has asked for a move away from Colchester United as he seeks to join Stoke City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old defender is rated highly and has several suitors across the English football pyramid this summer.

Stoke have been keeping tabs on the young defender for a while and are pushing to land the young right-back this summer.

They have already signed Ki-Jana Hoever but that has not deterred them from trying to get their hands on the Colchester teenager.

And it has been claimed that Tchamadeu has told the League Two club that he wants to move on this summer, as Stoke try to sign him.

He missed their pre-season friendly at the weekend and is keen to leave Colchester for Stoke.

He is hoping to complete the transfer to the bet365 Stadium this summer and take the next step in his career.

Stoke have offered a deal worth £1m but Colchester want the guaranteed part of the fee to be bigger.

The talks are still ongoing but with the player pushing for the transfer, a deal is expected to get agreed upon between the two clubs.