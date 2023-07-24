Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga picked Nottingham Forest over Everton due to Steve Cooper’s style of play, according to the Daily Mail.

Elanga is closing in on a permanent switch from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest in the ongoing transfer window, leaving Everton disappointed.

The two clubs have a deal in place and the Swede left Manchester United’s pre-season camp in the US to reach England to complete the formalities of the transfer.

Everton tabled a bid for the Sweden international and were hopeful he would head to Goodison Park, but he picked Nottingham Forest.

It has been claimed that Elanga chose Nottingham Forest because of the style of football they play under manager Cooper.

He believes he will be more suited to the Forest manager’s style and methods compared to what he would have experienced at Everton under Sean Dyche.

The Toffees were keen on him but Cooper and his football weighed much heavier when the Manchester United winger made the decision.

The transfer is expected to go through soon and Nottingham Forest are expected to confirm his arrival in the near future.