Former Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman is expected to leave Bayern Munich this week with two clubs in the Premier League interested in him.

Tillman spent last season on loan at Rangers, but the Gers did not trigger the option to buy in his deal, despite appearing to be keen to keep him.

He is not part of Bayern Munich’s plans going forward and the club are keen to offload him in the ongoing transfer window.

His agent has been holding talks with several clubs to gauge the interest in Tillman and a move is now said to be imminent.

According to German broadcaster Sport1 (via Fussball Transfers), the midfielder could complete a move away from the German champions this week.

As many as two Premier League clubs are interested in getting their hands on the attacking midfielder this summer, though who they are is unclear.

His performances in Scotland have done enough to generate interest from clubs south of the border.

Tillman also has suitors in Germany where as many as three clubs from the Bundesliga want to sign the player this summer.