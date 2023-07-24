The agent of Newcastle United linked Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Lucci, has revealed that his client is keen to stay at Juventus and fight for his place.

The 36-year-old has become surplus to requirements for the Old Lady and they are keen to offload him during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Bonucci has entered the final year of his contract and Juventus have informed him that he will not be a certain starter next season.

He has been linked with Newcastle, who could offer him Champions League football, but Bonucci does not want to move.

Lucci insists that despite all the talk about what the defender might do, he is determined to stay at Juventus and fight for a place in the team.

“There are many imaginative rumours about his future”, Lucci told Italian news agency ANSA.

“But his desire doesn’t change.

“He wants to stay at Juventus to carve out an important role in Juve’s squad.”

It remains to be seen if Bonucci changes his stance in the face of limited playing time in Turin and whether Newcastle choose to offer the experienced defender an escape route.