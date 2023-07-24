Juventus have set an asking price for Andrea Cambiaso amid strong interest from Premier League pair Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

The Bianconeri are keeping an eye on their finances after not qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Full-back Cambiaso is a player that Juventus could well cash in on and they have been considering their position regarding his future.

Now Juventus have decided they are prepared to sell and have set an asking price for the 23-year-old.

The Italian giants want €20m for Cambiaso, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, with Tottenham and Nottingham Forest keen.

If a Premier League side make an offer of that amount, then Juventus are ready to sign off on his departure.

The defender spent last season further developing his skills on loan at Bologna, who would be keen to welcome him back, while AC Milan are also suitors.

Cambiaso made 32 appearances in Serie A for Bologna over the course of last season and was only booked on two occasions.

Juventus have the former Italy Under-21 international under contract until the summer of 2027.