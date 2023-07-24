Leeds United defender Max Wober is finalising a year-long loan deal to Borussia Monchengladbach amid the continued ring of changes at Elland Road, according to the Athletic.

Wober, 25, joined the Whites in the January transfer window this year and played in 16 Premier League matches for the Yorkshire-based side.

The robust Austrian centre-back is admired by Leeds’ newly-appointed manager Daniel Farke, with the Whites preparing for life in the Championship in the forthcoming season.

But the defender is not keen to play in the Championship at Elland Road and Borussia Monchengladbach are keen to add the Austrian to their defensive stocks.

With the German side now all set to snap up Wober, it is now said that the defender is putting the final touches to a potential season-long loan deal to the Bundesliga side.

The defender signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Yorkshire outfit, albeit it is still unknown if his contract with the Whites bears a relegation release clause or not.

Leeds have already witnessed a host of players leave Elland Road this summer amid their hopes of securing an immediate return to the top-flight next season.

Now Wober is rapidly closing on adding to that group and it remains to be seen if the loan deal contains any purchase option.