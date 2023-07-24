Leeds United target Alexander Nubel is reducing his salary by a whopping 50 per cent in order to sign for Stuttgart on loan.

The goalkeeper returned to Bayern Munich this summer following a two-year loan at Monaco and Leeds boss Daniel Farke has been keen on him.

Leeds are missing out on the 26-year-old though and in a sign of just how keen he is to join Stuttgart, he has accepted a huge salary cut.

Nubel will earn €3m per year at Stuttgart, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), which is half the €6m he would have taken home at Bayern Munich.

He will join on a season-long loan deal and Stuttgart will not have an option to buy included in the agreement.

A medical is set to take place on Tuesday, as Nubel moves to put the finishing touches to the switch.

Leeds meanwhile remain in the hunt for a goalkeeper and have also shown interest in Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow.

A question mark also remains over Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who has been widely tipped to leave Elland Road this summer.