Liverpool are likely to want to keep starlets Conor Bradley and Ben Doak at Anfield in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bradley who represents Northern Ireland at international level, spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and won huge plaudits for his performances with the Trotters.

The 20-year-old right-back joined Liverpool’s academy in 2019 on a two-year scholarship program but he has yet to make a senior appearance for the Merseyside giants.

Doak, on the other hand, has made two league appearances for the Reds so far and in doing so he became the youngest Scottish player to appear in the Premier League.

The 17-year-old Scottish winger joined Liverpool from Celtic in 2022 and he is a familiar face in the Premier League 2, where he has registered four goals and two assists.

Both Bradley and Doak have drawn interest from clubs who would like to hand them fresh loan spells, however, it is claimed that there is every likelihood that Jurgen Klopp will keep them at Anfield due to Liverpool having Europa League games in the new season.

They have featured in Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies, albeit their future at Anfield still hinges on the say-so of the Reds boss.

With Klopp having a penchant for testing youngsters by providing them with a competitive atmosphere, Bradley and Doak could hope for more game time next season if they eventually stay at Anfield beyond the summer.