Luton Town transfer target Tom Heaton is set to discuss his future with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in the coming days amid the Red Devils’ plans to rejig their goalkeeping options, according to the Guardian.

Ten Hag’s side recently signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan after out-of-contract custodian David de Gea left Old Trafford earlier this month.

Heaton, 37, joined Manchester United from Aston Villa in 2021 but only managed to feature in one Premier League game so far.

The English goalkeeper who came through the youth ranks at the Red Devils, is linked with a move to Kenilworth Road in the ongoing transfer window.

With Onana set to play as the first-choice keeper for Ten Hag’s side moving forward, Heaton is likely to play the second fiddle to the Cameroonian.

The 37-year-old custodian is seeking to play more regular football and it is now claimed that he is due to discuss his future at Old Trafford with Ten Hag.

Premier League new boys Luton are also keen to replenish their goalkeeping stocks after last season’s stand-out Ethan Horvath returned to Nottingham Forest at the end of his loan deal.

The jury is still out on if Manchester United will allow Heaton to move on to pastures new in the ongoing transfer window.

However, it remains to be seen whether the potential dialogue between Heaton and Ten Hag will be able to sort out the goalkeeper’s future before the start of the Premier League campaign.