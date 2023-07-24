Manchester United are not plotting moves for either Tottenham striker Harry Kane or Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to the BBC.

The Red Devils have signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana in the ongoing transfer window and are now eyeing bringing in a new striker.

Kane was a target earlier in the window but the difficulties of doing a deal with Spurs forced Manchester United to look at other options.

Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund is their top target and the club have been in talks with the Serie A club over getting a deal done.

There are suggestions that Manchester United have revived their interest in Kane and have also connected with PSG for Mbappe but those claims have been rubbished.

Neither the England captain nor the France World Cup winner are currently a target for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Hojlund remains at the top of their wish list and Manchester United are keen to avoid getting distracted.

Moves for either Kane or Mbappe are also going to far more expensive and Manchester United are working on a limited budget.