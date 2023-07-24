Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis has not been discussed as an option by Championship side Swansea City, according to WalesOnline.

Lewis is believed to be surplus to requirements at Newcastle this summer and could move on from the Magpies.

Watford have been floated as a serious option for Lewis, but Swansea have also been mooted as a potential destination.

Talk the Welsh giants want Lewis though is wide of the mark, with his name not having been discussed by the club.

Swans boss Michael Duff is keen to bring in a left-back, but Lewis is not being viewed as a serious option at present.

The former Norwich City left-back has travelled with Newcastle for their pre-season tour of the United States.

However, he did not feature in their friendly meeting with Aston Villa earlier this week, which ended in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Eddie Howe’s side are next due to play Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, before then locking horns with Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton, with both games forming part of the Premier League Summer Series.