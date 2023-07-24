Nottingham Forest are still hopeful of working out a deal to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer, according to The Athletic.

Forest have been committed to re-signing Henderson this summer following his loan stint at the club last term.

Manchester United’s protracted move for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana delayed things but the Red Devils are now prepared to let him move on.

But Nottingham Forest’s initial loan approach was rebuffed as Manchester United want to sell Henderson and he is now in the US with the rest of the squad for their pre-season tour.

The Midlands club are still pushing to sign him and are hopeful of getting a deal done to take Henderson back to the City Ground.

A permanent deal is a major possibility and is still the preference of Manchester United and the player.

Nottingham Forest are still not ruling out signing him on loan with a view to buying the goalkeeper at the end of the stint.

The Midlands club had assured Henderson that they would sign him this summer and their plans remain the same.