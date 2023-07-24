Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Manchester United at all costs this summer and has made it clear to his representatives that the Red Devils must remain the priority.

Manchester United have had extensive conversations with Hojlund and his representatives over a transfer this summer.

The 20-year-old striker has already agreed personal terms on a contract worth €4.5m per year with the Premier League giants.

Manchester United have also been in talks with Atalanta through intermediaries as the two clubs look to work out an agreement over a fee and structure of the deal.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Hojlund is desperate to move to Old Trafford at all costs this summer.

A boyhood Manchester United, the Dane has made it clear to his representatives that everything else must take a backseat when it comes to the Red Devils.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in him but for Hojlund, Manchester United will continue to remain the priority.

Atalanta are prepared to sell him as well and are looking for a deal worth north of the €70m figure.

Gian Piero Gasperini has requested Atalanta finalise the striker’s sale by the end of this month.