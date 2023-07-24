Manchester United have had extensive conversations with Hojlund and his representatives over a transfer this summer.
The 20-year-old striker has already agreed personal terms on a contract worth €4.5m per year with the Premier League giants.
Manchester United have also been in talks with Atalanta through intermediaries as the two clubs look to work out an agreement over a fee and structure of the deal.
According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Hojlund is desperate to move to Old Trafford at all costs this summer.
A boyhood Manchester United, the Dane has made it clear to his representatives that everything else must take a backseat when it comes to the Red Devils.
Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in him but for Hojlund, Manchester United will continue to remain the priority.
Atalanta are prepared to sell him as well and are looking for a deal worth north of the €70m figure.
Gian Piero Gasperini has requested Atalanta finalise the striker’s sale by the end of this month.