Josh Onomah could earn a contract at Stoke City, with the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder training with the Championship club, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ex-Spurs man Onomah is currently a free agent following the end of his contract at Preston North End.

He is now looking for his next club, but is keen to make sure he stays sharp as he looks and has been welcomed into the training fold at Stoke.

The 26-year-old is training with Stoke to stay fit and it is suggested that there is a possibility he could join the Potters.

Stoke could be impressed enough with Onomah that they choose to offer him a contract at the club.

Onomah does have interest from several clubs, with sides in the Championship and also abroad keeping a close eye on him.

He came through the youth ranks at Tottenham and was sent out on loan spells to Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday before a permanent move to Fulham.

Preston captured Onomah on a free transfer in the January transfer window after he terminated his deal at Fulham by mutual consent.