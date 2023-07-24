Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs who have been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, it has been claimed.

Mbappe’s decision to not sign a new contract has infuriated PSG enough to leave him out of their pre-season preparations.

The Parisians fear that he has already agreed on a contract to join Real Madrid next summer on a free transfer and are determined to sell him.

Saudi side Al Hilal have offered a world record fee of €300m to PSG and have put forward a one-year contract worth up to €700m to the forward.

But according to Sky Deutschland, the Saudis are not the only ones who sense an opportunity in getting Mbappe this summer.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have touched base with PSG to enquire about the France superstar.

Chelsea would love to get their hands on a genuine superstar like Mbappe and Tottenham could soon be looking for a replacement for Harry Kane.

Manchester United want to sign a forward and have Champions League football to entice the Frenchman but it is unclear whether they have the funds to do a deal at the moment.

Inter Milan and Barcelona are also keen but they have well-documented financial problems of their own to deal with at the moment.