West Ham United have gone in with an official bid for Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher, which Chelsea are considering, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are prepared to cash in on Gallagher this summer, if offered an acceptable sum, and he has drawn interest from several sides.

Newcastle United, long time admirers, have cooled their interest, but West Ham and Tottenham are ready to battle for the midfielder.

Now West Ham have gone in with a bid of around £40m for Gallagher in the hopes that will prove acceptable for Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge side have not yet responded to West Ham’s proposal and talks are set to take place in the coming hours and days.

West Ham recently banked a windfall from selling Declan Rice to Arsenal and have money to spend.

Boss David Moyes is keen for midfield additions and now wants Gallagher bringing to the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen how Tottenham will react to West Ham going in with a bid for Gallagher, with Ange Postecoglou also keen to strengthen.