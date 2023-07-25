Bayern Munich are not worried about Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

The German champions are working hard behind the scenes to snare Kane away from the north London club in the ongoing transfer window.

The England captain has agreed personal terms with the Bavarians and is prepared to move to Germany this summer.

Bayern Munich have already failed with two bids for the striker and French champions PSG are now trying to convince Kane to consider a move to Paris ahead of the new season.

But according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Bayern Munich are not concerned about PSG’s interest in Kane.

The Bavarians are convinced that the forward is keen on the move to the Allianz Arena in the ongoing transfer window.

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe have not gone with the team for their pre-season tour.

The duo are working on the deal to sign Kane and are keen to have a personal meeting with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

The Spurs chairman does not want to sell him but is claimed to have been told by owner Joe Lewis that Kane cannot be allowed to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next year.