Birmingham City are set to win the race for the signature of defender Lee Buchanan, who has also been linked with Swansea City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The former Derby County full-back is on his way to making a return to England after a year spent playing his football in Germany.

Buchanan joined Werder Bremen last summer on a free transfer and has been regularly linked with a return to the Championship in recent months.

Swansea City held talks with the player as they are looking for a left-back after Ryan Manning’s departure, but he is not heading to Wales.

Now the 22-year-old Englishman has decided to come back to the Championship and is poised to join Birmingham City this summer.

It has been claimed that the Championship outfit are offering Buchanan a long-term contract, however, the deal starts as a loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

He played 23 times for the Bundesliga outfit last season in his usual left-back position, scoring one goal for the side.

Now all eyes will be on Buchanan upon his return to English football with Birmingham City, with Blues hoping to see him hit the ground running.