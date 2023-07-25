Burnley and Sheffield United transfer target Jack Hendry is set to agree a deal to join Saudi Arabia side Al Ettifaq, according to Sky Sports News.

Hendry has been on the books at Club Brugge since 2021 and he was shipped out to Cremonese last season.

His last term was marred by injuries but despite that fact, the 28-year-old defender had emerged as a transfer target for Premier League new boys Burnley and Sheffield United this summer.

Both Premier League clubs are hoping to maintain their top-flight status next season and are keen on bolstering their options in the ongoing transfer window.

The Clarets have been busier in the transfer market than the Blades and have already landed eight new players.

Now it is claimed that in a transfer blow to the Premier League duo, Hendry is close to agreeing on a deal to join Al Ettifaq, with the Gulf club being heavily backed by the Saudi sports ministry.

It is further said that the Scottish centre-back is moving on to pastures new on a £6m deal.

Despite the jolt, the Premier League duo are unlikely to conclude their transfer activities yet and might be looking to further additions to their squads.