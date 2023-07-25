Cardiff City are thinking about the prospect of a structured deal for Arsenal’s Charlie Patino amid a host of clubs being interested in the player, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Arsenal academy and last season went out on loan to Championship outfit Blackpool.

Patino featured regularly in Blackpool’s starting line-up and turned some heads with his performances in the second tier.

The midfielder is down the pecking order in Mikel Arteta’s side and wants to leave the north London outfit this summer as he seeks to kick on with his career.

Championship outfit Cardiff City and newly promoted Premier League outfit Luton Town are two sides interested in his services.

Patino wants a permanent exit and the Gunners are open to letting him leave, but want to include a buy-back clause in the deal.

Cardiff City are considering the possibility of structuring a deal to convince Arsenal to let Patino leave.

The midfielder has suitors in the Premier League and he is also attracting interest from Spanish and German outfits.

Luton Town are interested in a loan deal and it remains to be seen whether the Cardiff will come up with a bid to secure Patino’s service this summer.