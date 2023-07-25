Blackburn Rovers star Tayo Edun is set to join Charlton Athletic on a permanent transfer this summer, according to the South London Press.

The 25-year-old left-back joined Blackburn Rovers from Lincoln City in the summer of 2021.

Edun has failed to establish himself in the starting line-up since his arrival and last season he made only eight league appearances.

He has entered the final year of his contract with Blackburn Rovers and the Championship outfit are willing to cash in on him.

Charlton Athletic are favourites in the race for Edun’s signature, as Dean Holden is looking to strengthen his left-back options.

And now it has been claimed that Edun is set to join Charlton on a permanent transfer this summer.

Charlton showed interest in Edun in the January transfer window and wanted to take the player on loan, but a move failed to materialise.

Now If all goes well then Edun will ply his trade under Holden at the Valley in the upcoming season.