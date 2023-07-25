Chelsea have set their price tag for West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Conor Gallagher this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The midfielder is open to leaving Chelsea this summer after not getting offered a new contract by the Blues.

Gallagher has suitors in the Premier League where West Ham and Tottenham are interested in getting their hands on the player.

The Hammers have even failed with a bid worth £37m plus add-ons but are still confident of signing the midfielder.

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Gallagher but are claimed to have set a price tag of £50m this summer.

The Blues do not want to lose him for a cut-price fee given the interest he has from clubs in the Premier League.

He scored for Mauricio Pochettino’s team during pre-season but is expected to leave the club by the end of the window.

It remains to be seen whether either West Ham or Tottenham agree to get close to Chelsea’s asking price for Gallagher.