Clubs in France have made enquiries with Tottenham Hotspur to check whether they are open to loaning out Pape Matar Sarr for the approaching season, according to London World.

The 20-year-old midfielder was a bit part player at Spurs last season and made just 14 appearances across all competitions.

There has been speculation over his future at the club this summer, but he has been impressing new manager Ange Postecoglou during pre-season.

The Spurs boss has had high praise for his attitude and has been left delighted with what he has seen from Sarr this summer.

A loan move for him has not been ruled out yet and there are clubs in France who are keen on signing him.

Tottenham have received enquiries from a few clubs in France for a potential loan deal for Sarr.

The midfielder remains a coveted player in France where he made a name for himself at Metz before joining Spurs.

With more than a month left in the transfer window, decisions have to be made on him soon.

But there are suggestions that Postecoglou is likely to bat for having him as part of his Tottenham squad next season.