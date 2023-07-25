There is excitement within Scottish giants Rangers about the arrival of Jose Cifuentes from LAFC, according to The Athletic.

The Gers are determined to redeem themselves in the upcoming season after they saw their bitter rivals Celtic win a domestic treble in the last campaign.

Michael Beale is willing to reshape the squad this summer and a significant number of incomings as well as outgoings have taken place.

Multiple forwards have already been added to the squad and the Rangers boss is now looking to strengthen the engine room of the team.

Ecuadorian international Cifuentes has been a top target for the Ibrox outfit and now he is poised to join them in the upcoming days.

The news of the 24-year-old midfielder’s imminent arrival to the Glasgow outfit is claimed to have left those inside the club excited.

Cifuentes’ LAFC contract is valid until the end of this calendar year with the MLS outfit and the Gers are paying a fee to land him now despite agreeing a pre-contract in January.

Now it remains to be seen whether Rangers’ excitement about the midfielder is proven to be right over the course of the season.