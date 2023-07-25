Former Union Berlin star Niko Giebelmann is on the shortlist of Championship outfits Watford and Ipswich Town, but the player would prefer to stay in Germany.

The 31-year-old left-back featured 28 times for the Bundesliga outfit last summer and picked up four cautions as he helped them to secure a spot in the Champions League.

Giebelmann’s contract with Union Berlin ran out at the end of June and he has since become a free agent.

And in the ongoing transfer window, Giebelmann is gathering attention from Championship outfits Ipswich Town and Watford, according to German magazine Kicker.

However, it has been claimed that the 31-year-old’s preference is to continue his career in Germany.

Giebelmann worked with Watford boss Valerien Ismael during his tenure at Hannover 96 and the Hornets boss is keen on a reunion.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna wants to introduce quality and depth in his left-back role and believes that Giebelmann has an ideal profile to fit into his squad.

The 31-year-old also has suitors in Germany in the form of Schalke, who have put out feelers, and they could provide Ipswich and Watford with tough competition for the signature of Giebelmann.