Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli is set to be present at Barcelona’s pre-season game on Thursday to talk with Tottenham Hotspur linked Franck Kessie.

Spurs star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg might leave the north London outfit this summer as Atletico Madrid are keen on him.

Tottenham are claimed to have identified Barcelona’s Kessie as a potential replacement in the event of Hojbjerg’s departure.

However, Spurs are not the only club interested in him; Serie A giants Juventus are also eyeing a move for the Barcelona star.

Juventus are in negotiations with Barcelona for a loan with the option to make it permanent if the player meets certain conditions.

Now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Bianconeri technical director Giuntoli will be present during Barcelona’s pre-season friendly against Arsenal on 27th July to seek a conversation with Kessie.

He is likely to want to talk to Kessie and sell a possible move to Turin this summer.

Kessie joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer and made 28 appearances for the Spanish outfit, starting only seven.

Tottenham have yet to make any move for Kessie and it remains to be seen whether they will step up their interest in the midfielder.