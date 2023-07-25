Leeds United target Karl Darlow has not left Newcastle United’s United States tour yet, despite being tipped for a move to Elland Road, according to Chronicle Live.

The veteran goalkeeper, who has been on Newcastle United’s books since 2014 and has managed exactly 100 appearances for the club, is being linked with a move to the Championship.

Leeds are expected to part ways with Illan Meslier at some point over the course of the transfer window and Darlow could be his replacement.

The Whites had initially targeted Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nubel but the player moved to Stuttgart and now Leeds are claimed to be closing in on Darlow.

The player at the centre of attention though is still with Newcastle United in the US where they are taking part in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.

He has not left America to travel to England to complete a move to Leeds.

All eyes will be on if and when Darlow does get the green light to head to Leeds and be put through his medical paces by the Whites.

Darlow is looking to play regular first team football in the coming season and Leeds could fit the bill.