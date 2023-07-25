Leeds United’s offer of a bigger fee has edged them ahead of Bournemouth in the race to sign Karl Darlow this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Darlow was expected to join the Cherries in recent days with suggestions that they had a deal in place with Newcastle United.

But the negotiations stalled and Leeds are now the favourites to work out an agreement with Newcastle for the goalkeeper’s signature.

Leeds turned their attention towards signing shot-stopper once they finalised the deal to sign Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea last week.

And it has been claimed Leeds have offered a better financial package to Newcastle than Bournemouth.

The Whites have offered a bigger fee to the Magpies, which has helped them to move ahead of the Cherries in the race for Darlow.

Bournemouth have signed Ionut Radu on loan from Inter Milan after ending their interest in the Newcastle goalkeeper.

Darlow will leave Newcastle’s pre-season camp in the US and travel back to England for a medical with Leeds as soon as the two clubs finalise the terms of their agreement.