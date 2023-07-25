Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted he wishes that the transfer market could be like Amazon and deliver his transfer targets on demand.

A centre-back is a priority target for Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window and they have been linked with a host of targets.

Spurs have Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven at the top of Postecoglou’s transfer wish list

Postecoglou stressed that Tottenham want to bring in at least one centre-back in the ongoing transfer window but stated that he is not frustrated at not being able to sign one yet.

The Tottenham boss also pointed out that he understands how transfer deals work in the football world and stated how he wishes the transfer windows could be like shopping at Amazon and getting a quick delivery.

“I wish it could be like my wife with Amazon where we get deliveries everyday mate”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“But I can’t put one in and get it the next day, unfortunately.

“It’s just the way of the football world so no frustration, just keep working hard to try and get it done.”

Tottenham are also negotiating with Blackburn Rovers to sign highly rated defender Ashley Phillips this summer.