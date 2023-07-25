Liverpool have seen a bid for LASK Linz attacker Keito Nakamura turned down, with Lille now in pole position to sign him.

LASK took the Japan international to Austria in the summer of 2021, signing him from Gamba Osaka.

Nakamura quickly settled in Austrian football and has clocked regular game time for LASK, with his displays drawing attention which has been firmed up this summer.

Liverpool are aware of the attacker’s qualities and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, contacted LASK to propose a fee of €7m plus a loan back to the Austrians.

The bid did not convince LASK however and it was knocked back.

LASK value Nakamura at a price of €11m and now Lille are in pole position to snap him up.

It is suggested that the Japanese was reluctant to play in France, but has now changed his mind and started to collect information about Lille as a city and Ligue 1 as a competition.

German side Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested in Nakamura, who still has another two years left on his contract at LASK.

He has been capped by Japan at international level.