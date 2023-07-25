Liverpool are set to open talks with Southampton for Romeo Lavia after thrashing out personal terms with the Belgian midfielder, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Reds are in the market for another midfielder given the potential upcoming departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

They were not planning to sign one more midfield man after securing the signatures of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but circumstances have forced them into a rethink.

There were suggestions Southampton’s asking price for Lavia deterred the Reds from wanting to sign him this summer.

But it has been claimed that they are now set to push to try and snare him away from Saints in the ongoing transfer window.

They have agreed personal terms on a contract with the player with a view to taking him to Anfield ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are now set to open negotiations with Southampton in order to agree on a fee for Lavia.

The Reds are expected to table their opening bid soon and it is set to be around the £35m mark, despite Saints looking for £50m.