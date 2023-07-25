Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has given his nod of approval to a potential move to Manchester United in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Amrabat has been heavily linked with a move away from Fiorentina with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him.

The midfielder is keen to move on from the Serie A outfit and his preference has been to join a big club in Spain.

But Manchester United have been in talks with the player and his representatives over a potential transfer to the Premier League this summer.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the midfielder has given his green light to a potential transfer to Manchester United.

With the Moroccan prepared to move to Old Trafford, Manchester United will now plan talks with Fiorentina soon.

La Viola are prepared to sell the midfielder and want a total package worth €30m from his departure.

Manchester United are now focused on signing Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund as signing a striker is their priority now.

They will look to shift a few players out before getting involved in talks with Fiorentina for Amrabat.

But the midfielder is on their radar and the club are aware that he wants the move this summer.