Nottingham Forest are still in firm contact with Ibrahim Sangare’s camp as they look at taking him to the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees have been showing interest in the PSV Eindhoven midfielder, but their pursuit of him has not yet led to an offer being placed on the table.

However, Forest have not cooled their desire to sign Sangare and, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, remain in full contact with the player’s entourage.

Sangare is ready to make the move to the City Ground this summer if a deal can be put in place, but is staying focused on PSV Eindhoven for as long as that is not the case.

Nottingham Forest have not put in a bid for the midfielder and PSV Eindhoven know that a clause in Sangare’s contract would make them powerless to prevent his exit.

The clause is set at €37.5m and PSV Eindhoven would be happy for him to go for that sum as they could then reinvest the cash in their squad.

Sangare also has interest from other clubs this summer, but no side have yet bid for him.

The 25-year-old midfielder made 45 appearances for PSV Eindhoven over the course of last season and chipped in with eight goals.