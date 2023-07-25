Paris Saint-Germain will only make a bid for Harry Kane once they are convinced that the Tottenham Hotspur striker wants to join them this summer.

Kane has a year left on his contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from the north London club in the ongoing transfer window.

Bayern Munich have already failed with two bids for the forward and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has remained reluctant to lose the striker.

However, Spurs owner Joe Lewis is claimed to have told him to sell the player if he does not sign a new deal and PSG are now working towards trying to sign him as well.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition), PSG will only initiate talks with Tottenham and table a bid if they manage to convince Kane to move to the French capital.

The Parisians have been in conversations with the forward’s entourage over the last few weeks to discuss a potential transfer.

They are looking to convince the player that moving to PSG at this stage of his career would be the right choice.

Kane was previously reluctant to leave England but has been open to a switch to Bayern Munich.

PSG are now hopeful that Kane will open up to the possibility of playing in France as well.