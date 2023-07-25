Chelsea star Conor Gallagher continues to remain relaxed about his future at Stamford Bridge amidst interest from fellow Premier League outfits Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham, according to talkSPORT.

The Pensioners are ready to sell Gallagher this summer and would be open to accepting a reasonable bid.

So far, West Ham and Tottenham have been the two clubs that have shown keen interest in taking the England international, though the Hammers’ offer of £37m plus add-ons has been rejected by Chelsea.

While it remains to be seen how Tottenham respond after seeing West Ham’s offer rejected, the player himself remains relaxed about the entire situation.

Gallagher has travelled with the Chelsea squad to the United States for their pre-season tour where Mauricio Pochettino is putting them through their paces.

West Ham boss David Moyes is keen on Gallagher in order to strengthen his midfield following the departure of Declan Rice.

However, they are unwilling to go beyond what they have already offered as they feel that the fee they are ready to pay is reasonable.

The 23-year-old would add valuable experience to the midfield of either team that are interested in him.

He is just one game short of reaching the 100-match milestone in the English top-flight.