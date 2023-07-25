Former Nottingham Forest star Jack Colback is close to making a decision on his future amid interest from Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder made only eleven Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest last season.

And Colback left the Premier League outfit after the expiration of his deal at the City Ground in June.

Colback has a host of suitors in the transfer market, with Birmingham City, West Brom and Ipswich all keen to sign him.

Birmingham City and West Brom are both looking to strengthen their midfields and believe that Colback would be a good option for their sides.

Ipswich, who earned promotion to the Championship last season, are assessing their squad to understand whether they require Colback’s experience in their team.

It has been claimed that Colback, who is aware of the interest in him from several Championship outfits, is set to make his decision on his future soon.

The interested clubs will be waiting patiently to see what he decides.

Colback played a key role in Nottingham Forest’s 2021/22 campaign, where he made 41 league outings and helped the Tricky Trees get back to the Premier League.