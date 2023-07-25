Southampton have made a counter proposal to Liverpool after rejecting the Reds initial offer for Romeo Lavia, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Liverpool are reshaping their midfield this summer and have already added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their squad.

The Reds are expecting the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the ongoing transfer window and want to bring in Southampton’s 19-year-old midfielder.

Lavia has four years left on his contract with Southampton and Saints want a fee in the region of £50m for the Belgian.

Liverpool have already submitted an initial bid north of £35m and Southampton have knocked it back.

Now it has been claimed that Southampton have submitted a counter-offer to Liverpool for Lavia.

The Reds do not want to overpay for the youngster and they are willing to go up to £40m to close the deal, but the Championship outfit want more money.

It is said that the 19-year-old is open to a move to Anfield this summer and personal terms are not an issue.

Now it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be able to come to an agreement with the Saints for Lavia this summer.