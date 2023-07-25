Stoke City have agreed a deal with Bournemouth for Mark Travers and the player is currently having a medical with the Potters, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Alex Neil’s side are keen on bringing in a goalkeeper this summer and Bournemouth’s Travers is on their transfer wish list.

Stoke want to complete the signing of the 24-year-old after seeing their attempt to sign Wolves custodian Matija Sarkic collapse.

Last season, Travers lost his number one spot to Neto, whom the Cherries brought in last summer and the Republic of Ireland international featured 12 times for Bournemouth.

And now Bournemouth have agreed a loan deal with Inter Milan for Romanian goalkeeper Andrei Radu, which opens up the way for Travers’ exit this summer.

Stoke have reached an agreement with the Cherries for Travers and the 24-year-old is undergoing a medical with Neil’s side.

Travers played a key role in Bournemouth’s promotion in the 2021/22 season, featuring 45 times for the Cherries and keeping 20 clean sheets.

Stoke are not the only suitors for Travers in the Championship, as Millwall are also interested in his services.