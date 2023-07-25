Sunderland have to wait to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop until the Red Devils conclude their ongoing pre-season tour, according to the Northern Echo.

Tony Mowbray’s side are keen on strengthening their goalkeeping options this summer, with the club currently lacking options to cover Anthony Patterson between the sticks.

The Black Cats are eager to bring Bishop to the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis and they have already agreed on a deal with Erik ten Hag’s side.

The 23-year-old custodian, who did not make a single appearance for the Red Devils last season, also sought to move on to pastures new.

But it is suggested that Sunderland must wait patiently until the conclusion of Manchester United’s ongoing pre-season tour in the US before landing the goalkeeper, with Bishop likely to feature in the Red Devils’ next friendly.

Bishop joined the Old Trafford outfit in 2020 from Southend United and he still has one year left on his contract with the Premier League giants.

He was expected to provide cover for Andre Onana, especially after the departure of David de Gea, but it seems that he is not in Ten Hag’s plan moving forward.

Now it remains to be seen whether the goalkeeper will be able to establish himself as a goalkeeping cornerstone at the Stadium of Light in the future or not.